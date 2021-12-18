How To Use Google’s My Interest List Service

Google‘s “Hot List” service is a tool in which you can add series and movies to watch in the future. In addition, it also makes the search algorithm start to map other works according to your taste, making you always have new options if you are looking for new works.

Today, TecMundo teaches you how to create your list of interests and make Google understand your preferences. Check out:

How to use the “Interest List”

Remembering that the procedure can be done either on your smartphone or tablet, or on your PC browser.

1. First, you must be logged in with your Google account so that your information about your preferences will be stored.

2. Next, search for a specific series or movie.

3. On the right side of the Google results, a screen will appear with information about the work, which streaming or rental service is available, a button for you to signal that you have already watched, and another to add the title to your list of Interests. In this example, we will mark the title in this last option.

4. Now, again in Google search, type “my watchlist”.

5. Note that the series or movie you signaled interest in will be on your list.

6. As you add more titles to your list of interests, Google begins to map your tastes and suggest other works according to your preferences.

Now that you know how to add movies and series to your list, it’s time to signal your liking to Google so you always have options for what to watch on major streaming services.

Still have any questions? Tell us here in the comments.