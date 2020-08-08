How to Use Google Chrome ‘Flags’?

Google Chrome, one of the most popular browsers in the Internet world, offers some customizations under the name of Chrome Flags for those who are always looking for more, although it contains add-ons and features to a large extent. We examine the most popular Flags features.

Google Chrome is the most popular internet browser of recent years and continues to increase the number of users day by day. Although the add-ons and countless features you can add to Google Chrome seem confusing and too much for some users, it contains many more customizations under the name of “Flags”, except for Chrome extensions.

Chrome Flags not only improves the stability and performance of the browser, but you can also customize many things such as dark mode, tab listing and coloring with Flags. Let’s take a closer look at the most popular Chrome Flags features and how to use Flags.

How to use Chrome Flags?

Step # 1: Copy the chrome: // flags address to the URL bar and press Enter.

Step # 2: Find the feature you want and select “Enabled”.

Step # 3: After doing “Enabled”, click the “Relaunch” button and you’re done.

It is worth noting that many customizations under the name Flags are experimental and incomplete projects. These features can sometimes affect the stability of Chrome or your computer. Therefore, it is useful to use quite a few reliable Flags customizations in the first step.

There is a method you can use to easily find the Flags customizations you want. When you simply copy the code of the feature you want to use and search in the URL bar, Chrome will direct you directly to those Flags.



