How to use gamification in Education in times of pandemic?

If it was no longer easy to engage students in the classroom, the challenge was even greater in the days of the pandemic.

With the adaptation of face-to-face content for remote teaching, institutions had to pursue technological solutions and teachers had to adapt classes to the new style.

In the midst of all this, how can we arouse students’ interest? After all, getting used to online classes is not easy. The difficulties are many, even emotional.

Therefore, it is necessary to encourage students to take a more active stance in education. One of the solutions that stands out most at the moment is the use of gamification in teaching.

What is gamification?

The name came from the English term “gamification”, which consists of applying game techniques to different contexts. As in games, gamification can promote greater engagement of people through playful elements.

The practice is useful for corporate training, but it has been getting great prominence in Education, which also makes it ideal for training the institution’s employees.

In a period of change in teaching techniques, gamification can be useful to take the student to the role of protagonist of learning and make everything more fun. In addition, the digital environment can be an ally for this practice.



