How to use DRS in F1 2022 (and what it does)

The cars in F1 22 are some of the most advanced in the world, with features such as DRS. Since this is the official video game of the Formula 1 2022 season, F1 22 uses realistic physics and car controls. Players can use controllers to play or connect the steering wheel for more realism. In any case, they will get access to the incredible technology of Formula 1 cars, including DRS.

DRS stands for resistance reduction system. This allows drivers to adjust the amount of resistance created by the rear wing. If drivers reduce drag, they can increase the maximum speed, which helps to overtake other cars. However, there are restrictions on when drivers can use the DRS that F1 22 adheres to. The rear car must be within a second of the front car and can only be activated after the drivers have completed two laps.

Players can find a drag reduction system in other F1 games, as in its predecessor, the exceptional F1 2021. DRS was first introduced in Formula 1 in 2011 in order to increase the number of overtaking cars of each other. From the viewer’s point of view, this causes more excitement, as the drivers deftly maneuver and strain to increase the rank. For F1 22 players, this makes the game more challenging and exciting. Usually moving parts affecting aerodynamics are prohibited in Formula 1. DRS is a notable exception to this rule.

Activation/deactivation of DRS in F1 22

How players activate DRS depends on what controls they use in F1 22. They can find this by going to the settings menu. Find the “Controls, Vibration and Force Feedback” tab. Players will select the correct controller they are using and then scroll down to “Activate/Deactivate DRS” to find out which button it is assigned to. For example, on PlayStation controllers, even on PCs, this is a triangular button by default.

As mentioned earlier, DRS can only be used in certain cases in F1 22. Players will have to complete two laps first, which means that DRS is available starting from the third lap. In addition, players must lag behind the other car by one second or less. Activate it, and it will be much easier for players to overtake opponents, but keep in mind that the same can be done with them.

Although not mandatory, players can change the camera settings in F1 22 to third-person mode to see DRS in action. It’s a small thing, but it makes racing more exciting. Moreover, it is used in real life to outrun opponents, and not something similar to a blue shell, as in Mario Kart 8. DRS may be better for friendship, although this has not been tested.