How to use an artificial face filter Tik Tok

TikTokers are experimenting with an All face filter in the app and their results are going viral — that’s all you need to know to try this filter for yourself.

Filters are one of the biggest sources of trends and problems in TikTok, with a number of different effects available to try out, and new ones are constantly being added.

One of the types of filters that turned out to be particularly popular in the application is AI or artificial intelligence filters. In August, a green screen filter with artificial intelligence that turned any name into a work of art went viral.

Now users are discovering the “All-face” filter, which allows you to transform your face using many different things by entering a hint in a text field.

People collect thousands of views and likes for videos showing the results of this filter. If you want to try the effect on yourself, here’s how to do it.

How to use the All face filter in TikTok

The All face filter is available directly from the TikTok app, so it’s very easy to access and use it. Just follow these steps:

Open TikTok.

Click on the plus button to open the camera.

Click on the effects button, then on the magnifying glass.

Find the “AI face” and scroll until you find the filter of the same name.

Select a filter and move your face to match the template.

Wait for the countdown to take your photo.

In the text box under “transform into”, enter what you want to transform your face into. Some of the app’s hints include “cowboy in space” and “firefighter in the rain”.

Click “Create” and wait for the result to load.

Users like to share the results of this filter by showing the fancy things they have created using various hints.