How to Use a Fortnite Gift Card (2022)

Fortnite is one of the most financially successful games of our time, with revenue of more than $5.8 billion in 2021. A wide range of licensed cosmetics and unique items for purchase raised Fortnite to incredible heights, and many contemporaries of the game adopted the same free-to-play model to keep up.

One of the ways Fortnite makes money is with the virtual currency V—Bucks, which can be spent on seasonal battle passes, temporary skins and items to level up in Fortnite Battle Royale and Save the World. While these B-Bucks can be purchased directly from the in-game store, physical gift cards are also available for retail sale, allowing players to receive sets such as DC’s “Last Laugh Set” or Marvel’s “Royal Family and Warriors Set” without entering their details online. .

This guide will show Fortnite fans how to use their gift cards to exchange items and B-bucks to their account on Android, Switch, PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

How to log in to Epic Games

Firstly, gift card holders must have an Epic Games account and access to the browser. Start by visiting the official Epic Games website. From here, loopers will have to log into the account they want to redeem the code to; they can do this easily by clicking the icon in the upper right corner and using their unique login for the platform used.

For example, Nintendo Switch players can log in to their Nintendo account, and Xbox and PlayStation players can do the same.

After the player’s account is linked, he must make sure that the username matches the one he is playing with by checking the icon in the upper right corner again.

How to exchange B-bucks

Now players using V-Bucks gift cards need to visit the official Fortnite page, click their name in the upper right corner and scroll down to the “Redeem V-Bucks” item. Here, click “Start” and erase the foil to see the PIN code on the back of the card. Enter the code in the field, omitting the dash, and click “Next”.

Since B-bucks are an exclusive currency for the platform and are not distributed between consoles, players will need to choose the device on which they want to exchange them. Provided that the data entered by the players matches the account they are playing on, they should be able to select the correct device, as platforms without an associated account will be grayed out.

For Android, Switch and PC users, V-Bucks will now be available in their account to get new Fortnite skins after restarting the game.

For Xbox and PlayStation users, after entering the code, they will be redirected to a page with a 12- or 25-digit code, which will also be sent to the user’s associated email address. They can then enter this code in the Xbox or PlayStation stores.

How to redeem exclusive skins

Unlike B-bucks, sets of skins, such as The Last Laugh, come with gift cards that are valid exclusively on the respective platforms. Thus, players only need to visit the Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch stores to redeem exclusive Fortnite skins.

How to activate platform-exclusive codes on the console and PC

On the Nintendo Switch, select the Nintendo eShop from the “HOME” menu and select the account used to play Fortnite. In the menu on the left, select “Activate code” to enter the PIN code and receive gifts.

On a PC, just go to the official Epic Games website, log in and click “Activate Code” under the username in the upper right corner.

On PlayStation 4 and 5, visit the store to the left of the main menu and go to the “…” icon in the upper right corner next to the shopping cart. Scroll down to “Activate Code” and enter the 15-digit code provided by Epic to get V-bucks or skins.

On Xbox One and Series X/S, press the “Xbox” button on the controller to open the manual and select “Store”. Then click the “View” button to open the side menu, and scroll down to “Activate” to enter a 25-digit code.

Fortnite is currently available for Android, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.