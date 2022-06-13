How to upgrade PS Plus to the new PS Plus (Extra, Premium)

Over the past few weeks, new PS Plus levels have already started rolling out in other territories, but starting today, June 13, PlayStation fans in the US have access to a variety of features for new subscribers. Those who have already subscribed to the regular PS Plus service will simply upgrade to the new Essential level, which has the same benefits as the regular PS Plus, before the new levels are deployed.

This guide will quickly show PlayStation users how to upgrade from the Essential level to the Extra or Premium level. To refresh the memory of what is included in each level, readers can look at the handy diagram below to compare the three:

Comparison of new PS Plus levels

Essential Extra Premium Monthly Games Monthly Games Monthly Games Multiplayer Online Game Multiplayer Online Game Exclusive Discounts Exclusive Discounts Exclusive Content Exclusive Content Exclusive Content Cloud Storage Cloud Storage Cloud Storage Share Play Share Play PS Plus Collection PS Plus Collection PS Plus Game Help Game Help Game Help Free Shipping directly Free shipping directly Free shipping directly — Games catalog Games catalog — — Catalog of classics — — Trial versions of games — — Cloud Streaming

How to upgrade to PS Plus Extra/Premium

Via the PS Plus menu

If there is a PS4/PS5 console nearby, the easiest way to update it is to simply turn on the console and go to the PlayStation Plus section in the menu. The splash screen will now say “Introducing the new PlayStation Plus”. And next to the “Monthly Games” button there will be an “Update” option. Click on it to go to different plans that players can switch to. It will indicate the cost of the upgrade today and the expiration date of the plan.

Go ahead and confirm the purchase and everything will be set up.

PS Store Update

Another way to change the PS Plus membership level is to go to the PlayStation Store and click on the three horizontal dots next to the shopping cart. From there, click “Subscriptions”.

PlayStation owners can change their plan on this menu screen and decide whether they want to pay for a subscription monthly or annually. It’s worth noting that if people pay annually instead of monthly, they can save about $100 or so, at least for the Premium level.

Website

And the last way for PS enthusiasts to go to new levels is to go to the PlayStation Plus section on the official PlayStation website. Just log in before trying to update anything.

New PS Plus levels are already available.