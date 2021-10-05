Windows 11: Windows 10 updates are as feared as they are loved. And is that sometimes you can find a simple one that only takes a few minutes to download and install, but when it is an important one it can take you a long time. Although in the current situation in which you must make the leap of operating system, you may be interested in knowing how to update your PC to Windows 11 for free.

Upgrading to Windows 11 is free

This is one thing that you should keep in mind. We are in the first day that Windows 11 is operational for all those who download it. Each one will decide whether to install it or not, but many wonder if going from one operating system to another has any cost. The answer is a clear and resounding ‘no’ as long as you come from Windows 10 and your computer meets the relevant requirements.

This is important to clarify, since it may be that in a few days we will find some other scam on the Internet asking you to update your computer with extreme urgency and ask for your data to buy it. So no, you won’t have to pay for Windows 11.

How to get Windows 11 for free

It has become quite clear that it is free to update your computer to Windows 11. To do so, you have three ways to update your computer to Windows 11 for free: the first is through Windows Update, which we have talked about in a previous article. The second is by using the official Windows 11 disk image. The third is through the Insider program.

The simplest is the first since it is the easiest way to install the new operating system. When entering from the Windows 11 updates section, you just have to click and the computer will start the download automatically. The rest is a matter of waiting for the whole process to finish automatically.

If we talk about the Insider version, it is the most ‘dangerous’ of all. And it is that it is the version for developers who test the latest news of the operating system, which means that you will have the latest news but in a possibly unstable version of the system. That is why it is not highly recommended to install it, as it may give you unexpected or compatibility failures.

The last one is the ISO version that you can download from the Microsoft store. It is a disk image or all the files that are included in Windows 11 base, which is the same. You will have to go through the Windows download section and select the image you want. The download will take a while, but then you will have Windows 11 to install it on your PC virtually.