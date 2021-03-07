How to update your AMD card drivers

Every software and hardware connected to a computer is capable of receiving improvements thanks to updates. Some of them have to do with safety and others with its performance, which prolongs its useful life. Thanks to the Internet, it is easier to access these improvements, but you may have to use certain programs or follow specific steps to install them. This is the case with some graphics cards and that is why if you have an AMD card we will show you how to install the drivers.

How to install the drivers for an AMD card

As a computer user you should know that each machine has its own configuration. In the last seven years we have seen how some people chose to buy their computer parts to assemble it themselves and to select all the components on their own. But today we are not going to talk to you about whether or not this is worth it, but about how to update one of the important components of your machine.

It turns out that if you are a user of an AMD card that wants to install the new drivers, you can follow the following steps. They are very simple and we will propose three methods for you to choose the one that best suits you.

Download the driver from the official website

This is the most classic step since the Internet has existed. Everything consists of entering the driver download page and waiting for it to detect the installed brand product or products. If they have become obsolete, you just have to click on the option to download the driver and do it manually. It is a simple and effective method, since it could fix a failure of an automatic update or through the firm’s software.

Use the Radeon interface

Thanks to the fact that the gaming sector has gained a lot of strength, graphic card manufacturers have dedicated a program to the optimization of PC games. These tell you which are the graphical characteristics that improve the game and the optimal values ​​to enjoy it to the fullest. In addition, they also simplify and notify you of the arrival of new drivers for your graphics card and in the case of AMD we have the Radeon Software. It is used as follows:

Enter Radeon Software

Click on the system tab

In the software and drivers section, click on the option to check for updates

In case there is news, the program will download and install it.

Finally, you only have to check the performance of your games or programs that you use