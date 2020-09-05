How to unzip a Zip folder on your iPhone

A classic format that circulates on the Internet is Zip or Rar files. Technological terminology aside, these are compressed folders that allow you to share an entire folder of files in a readable format to send and download everything at once. However, you may not know that it is possible to open and unzip Zip folders on your iPhone and today is the day you are going to learn it.

This is how you unzip a folder on iPhone

It is possible that in your extensive experience as an Internet user you have come across a compressed folder. The most common is to use it in files that you are going to send together by email or from a folder in the cloud. The format is simple and easy to decompress if you have the appropriate app installed on your PC, but what if you want to remove the files from a compressed folder on your iPhone.

The good news is that you don’t need an app to do this. The Apple device has its own tools for this task and everything starts with a long press on the folder you just downloaded. From here a menu will appear with different actions to perform. If you go to the bottom you will have the option to unzip, with an icon that looks like a filing box. In a few seconds, depending on the number of files contained, you will have them all in the file explorer.

What you do later with the content is up to you, as it can be very varied. A text file, a spreadsheet, a set of images… everything has a place in this type of container folder. But the best thing is that even you can do the process in reverse, that is, you can compress several files in a folder.



