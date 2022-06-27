Players can unlock workshops in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes to maximize their character’s strength. Master classes are the latest addition for each class and unlock new abilities and attacks. The master classes are not available until the second part of the story campaign, but once they become available, players can find them in the training instructor’s room at the camp as a master class certification exam.

There are three main storylines and houses in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. In the House of the Golden Deer, which is controlled by Claude, there are ranged and melee fighters. The House of Blue Lions, run by Dmitry, pays great attention to melee weapons. The House of Black Eagles, which is run by Edelgard, pays great attention to magic. The main character of “Three Hopes” is Shaz, and at the beginning of the campaign, players must choose the House of the Golden Deer, Blue Lions or Black Eagle. In each of these storylines, players can unlock and use different characters that specialize in different classes.

In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, there are 12 different master classes that cover five main types of units: cavalry, infantry, flying, armored cavalry and infantry. Each of these master classes has different abilities and is applicable to different weapons, so players can try out different master classes to create different character builds. When choosing a Master Class, players will need to use a Master Seal. There are two ways to get Master Seals; one is for completing missions throughout the story campaign, and the other is for buying them in Anna’s secret shop in “Three Hopes”.

How to Unlock workshops in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

To unlock the workshops in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, go to the Camp. In the quick access menu, click on the training instructor to talk to him at the training ground. Go to the “Purchase a Class” section and players will be able to upgrade classes here from beginner to intermediate, advanced and finally to master classes. Workshops are not available until at least Chapter 10. Once players are able to proceed to the master class, take the Master Certification exam, which requires 10 generous building materials, 10 elite training items, and 2,000 gold. Master classes will now be unlocked and players will be able to upgrade their characters with the help of a Master Print. In addition to the main story characters, players can upgrade hidden characters in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

Throughout the story campaign, players will find generous building materials and elite training equipment, regardless of which of the three storylines they choose. However, players cannot upgrade characters that cannot be played for in this storyline in the game. The necessary materials for improvement can also be obtained from the supply wizard after the battle or at the research points on the map. Although it takes a lot of gold and materials to upgrade to master classes, players should work on this improvement as soon as possible to make their characters stronger. Master classes have very high-level abilities, and some also use magic. Completing missions, battles, and finding survey locations is a great way to earn experience in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.