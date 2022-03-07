How To Unlock The Vargo 52 Assault Rifle For Free In CoD Warzone

CoD Warzone: We tell you how to unlock the Vargo 52 assault rifle for free in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC. Call of Duty: Warzone gets an unprecedented weapon from the Black Ops Cold War arsenal. The Treyarch title kept an unreleased rifle during its annual commercial support. It is now available to unlock at no additional cost in both games. We tell you how to get it and what opportunities you have if you prefer to acquire it.

How to get free Vargo 52 assault rifle in CoD Warzone and Black Ops Cold War

Although the description shows a line of code, users have already figured out how to get it in battle royale. You must deal 1000 damage in 15 games using assault rifles. This translates to at least 10 enemy kills at full health, so we recommend completing it on Blood Drop.

On the other hand, in Black Ops Cold War it asks for the same requirement for multiplayer. In zombie mode, however, it requires killing 750 enemies using an assault rifle from a pack-a-punched vending machine three times. As always, the objective must be fulfilled in a game that you finish; if you leave before you will lose your progress.