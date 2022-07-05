How to unlock the achievement “Quiz King” in AI: The Somnium Files

To unlock the “Quiz King” achievement in AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative, the quiz in the fourth chapter must be completed without incorrect answers. Playing as Ryuki, you explore Somnium Amame to learn more about Tire. There are four presenters, each of which gives players different types of quizzes.

Mizuki, Iris, Gen and Komoji will each present one of the four quiz stages that must be completed to unlock the achievement “Quiz King” in the crazy and brilliant AI: Somnium Files — nirvanA Initiative. The first two sections are more difficult, so players will be able to finish the quiz quickly after completing them. The achievement “Quiz King” will be automatically unlocked as soon as the last stage of the quiz is completed.

Related: AI: The Somnium Files – NirvanA Initiative – All Eyeball Locations in Tokiko’s Somnium

The quiz stages include a scavenger hunt, where players need to select objects based on musical prompts, and a quiz section that uses occult knowledge. The third section includes identifying the differences between the real scene and the reflections displayed in the colored mirrors surrounding it. The final stage of the quiz is the easiest because it is impossible to lose, so players just need to focus on the first three sections.

All answers to the Scavengers quiz in AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative

The Scavenger Quiz presented by Mizuki is the first step towards achieving the Quiz King achievement, and players will need to answer each question using background music to determine which object to choose. Players can also spend a few minutes to find eyeballs in this nirvanA Sonmium Initiative before completing the first stage. The objects don’t really matter, because the right choice is determined by the song titles. Each answer is based on a number or letter in the song title that corresponds to one of the labels next to the objects.

Hint #1: Symphony #9 is playing in the background. Answer #1: Select “Vokeman” next to “9”. Hint #2: Symphony #5 is playing in the background. Answer #2: Select “Elephant Trinket” next to the inscription “5”. Hint #3: The G string is playing in the background. Answer #3: Select “Unicycle robot” next to the “G” label

All answers to occult quizzes in AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative

In the second section of the quiz, presented by Iris, there will be two columns that will give players hints for answering questions on occult topics. For each question, players will need to manually enter the answer. A set of letters will be available for each question to enter the correct answer using the available hints.

Question #1: What is a secret society? Answer #1: Freemasons (Column B) Question #2: Which Mind is less? Answer #2: Chupacabra (Column B) Question #3: What can influence a person subconsciously? Answer #3: Subconscious (Column B)

All the answers “Find the Differences” in AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative

The third section is a “Spot the Differences” task presented by the Genome, where players need to use mirrors around themselves and find which objects are added or positioned differently than in the real environment in which Tama is located. The differences are pretty obvious, so players shouldn’t have too many problems with this section. With the help of mirrors, four differences can be detected, and Tama can approach every other object to give correct answers.

Difference #1: Find the difference in the blue mirror and select “Magazine”. Difference #2: Find the difference in the red mirror and select “Mystery Man”. Difference #3: Find the difference in the red mirror and select “Mizuki Difference”. #4: Find the difference in the blue mirror and select “Kidzuna”.

Answers to the Komeji quiz in AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative

In the final stages of the quiz, Komeji will ask a few final questions before the achievement is unlocked. In fact, there are no wrong answers in the “50/50” and “Find the Truth” sections of the quiz. Players can choose any answer they want until the last section is completed, after which the Quiz King achievement will be unlocked. Although some of the quiz questions may be difficult at first, once players find a template for each section, it should be pretty easy to unlock the Quiz King achievement in AI: Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative.