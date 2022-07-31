How to unlock Gazimon in Digimon Survive

Gazimon – digimon is a mammal with claws that players can make friends with in Digimon Survive, the newest game in the franchise. Digimon Survive tells the story of eighth grader Takuma Momozuka and his friends who are somehow transported to an alternate world filled with digimons. To survive, players need to collect digimons by befriending them and asking them to join the team; Gazimon, like other digimons that can be found at the beginning of the game, can be obtained this way.

To make friends with Digimon in Digimon Survive, you need to talk and answer a number of questions. The digimons encountered throughout the game have different personalities, so players must answer questions so that they match the attributes of the digimons. If the players answer incorrectly, they will not make friends with the Digimon and will not be able to use it in the team.

By topic: Digimon Survive’s New Trailer Teases the Dark and Scary Side of the Game

To make friends with Gazimon and get him into Digimon Survive, players need to earn at least three points by answering questions that appeal to his mischievous but understanding side. If players have already met and befriended the stone-like Digimon Gotsumon, they will recognize the questions; this is the same set that Gazimon can ask for. Unlike Gotsumon, Gazimon considers people and digimons equal, so the right choice of answer appeals to this equality and mutual respect.

How to make friends with Gazimon in Digimon Survive

Players will meet Gazimon at the beginning of the second part of Digimon Survive after the opening of the Free Bat area. In Free Bat, players can face four digimons: Gazimon, Billaumon, Betamon and Gotsumon. Players must continue to search the area if the Gazimon does not appear immediately; there is a little RNG in which the Digimon appears.

As soon as the players find Gazimon, talk to him. At different points in the conversation, players will need to answer questions; there are four possible answers to each question, and they bring a different number of points. Since Gazimon values people and considers them equal, players must choose answers that reflect his morality. Below are possible questions and the best answers when trying to make friends with Gazimon in Digimon Survive:

Question: Boy, you’re a cool face, aren’t you?! I bet I would have lost if we had dropped… | Response: We would probably have equalized. Question: I’m not feeling very well… Somebody help… …Pf, ha-ha-ha, just kidding! Do I understand?! | Response: I’m glad you’re okay. Question: I don’t care if you smile, laugh or something else! I’m not going to trust a single person! | Answer: What should I do then? Question: Come on… Try to guess what I think of you! | Answer: That I’m easygoing? Question: Hey, what kind of food do you like? | Response: Love me a little meat!Question: Next! Do you think it will be a good joke? | Answer: A pit trap? Question: Don’t you think that every day is sooo boring? | Answer: Let’s do something!

Players only need to score 3 or more points, and each correct answer will bring two points, so it will not be difficult to make friends with Gazimon and add him to the team in Digimon Survive.