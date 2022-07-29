How to unlock each stage in MultiVersus

Currently, there are eight stages available in Multiverse, and some of them have options depending on the match settings and the number of participating players. This fighting game can be played offline and online, and there are various settings that can be selected to customize the match. The stage selection can be made in custom games, and the map will be randomly selected from the options marked by the players in the menu.

Including options, players will have 11 different stages that can be tried in different types of games. Unlike unlockable characters in Multiverse, stages are actually available at the beginning of the game. However, the available stages will depend on the match settings, so after determining the number of players and battle parameters, there will be a limited number of options on the stage selection screen.

There are several different match settings that determine the available stages. Matches can be set up as free for everyone, 2 vs 2 or 1 vs 1, so there can be two or four characters in a match. Along with the game mode, players can also choose the number of rounds to win, the time limit and all possible stages. Some cards are only available for 1-on-1 matches, while others require four participants to use. The stage will be random, unless the players mark only one card in the selection menu.

Requirements for all stages and match options in MultiVersus

Each stage is associated with one of the characters included in MultiVersus at launch. There are a different number of platforms in the stages, only some of which are thin enough to fail. In addition, there may be certain objects at the stages that can be used, for example, moving platforms, and there are even secret transformations that can be caused by interaction with the environment. For example, in the haunted mansion of Scooby, the walls can be broken, and in the upper left and right corners there are levers that will make parts of the floor disappear. Both transformations give players more opportunities to knock out opponents. To gain access to certain stages, players will need to select the correct match parameters.

Batcave: Can be used for any type of match. Scooby’s Haunted Mansion: Available for matches involving 2 to 4 characters in the MultiVersusSky Arena: available for 2 to 2 and 4 players for free for all Matchscooby Arena (option): available only for 1 to 1 matches. Sky Arena Platforms: available. for 2 on 2 and 4 players for free for all matches. Sky Arena Platforms (option): Only available for 1V1 matches. Training Room: can only be used for 2V2 matches. Tree Fort: Only available for 4-player matches. Tree Fort (option): Can be used for 1V1 matches. matches only E.D.G.E.Trophy: Available for all types of E.D.G.E. 2: Can be used for 2V2 and free for all matches.