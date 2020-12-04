How to unlock and access the full Netflix catalog

If you have a Netflix account, you may have noticed that the content offered by the platform is limited by region. This means that the series and films available, for example, in the United States, are not the same as those broadcast in Brazil.

This can be extremely frustrating, especially if there is a series (or movie) that you really want to watch, but it is only accessible in a certain region. However, it is possible to get around this problem very easily using a VPN.

Want to know how to access Netflix from the United States and other countries? Just follow the step by step below.

How to unlock Netflix

Step 1

The first step is to create an account on a VPN. If you don’t know which one to choose, here’s a tip: NordVPN has been working with virtual private networks since 2012, offering this service to more than 14 million users worldwide safely, quickly and reliably.

Step 2

Download the client for this VPN service. NordVPN is available on all platforms (Windows, macOS, Linux, Android and iOS).

Step 3

Determine the library from which country you want to access. Many people want to access North American content, as the availability of films and series is greater.

Step 4

Connect to NordVPN’s server in your chosen country.

Step 5

Select the content and start watching. The film or series is likely to play normally; however, if it doesn’t, you may need to clear your browser’s cache and reload the page.



