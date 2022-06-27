How to Unlock All Hidden Characters in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, there are five hidden characters that players can unlock: Baylet, Geralt, Arval, Rhea and Sotis. Some hidden characters can be unlocked through in-game missions, while others can only be unlocked after completing the game. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is a hack-and-slash game by Koei Tecmo, the second in this style for the franchise after the release of the original Fire Emblem Warriors in 2017.

In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, players follow the main character Shaz, choosing one of three houses that they will follow throughout the game: The house of black eagles, the house of blue lions or the house of the golden deer. However, in addition to this, players can unlock five more hidden characters that can be hired as fighters.

There are different ways to unlock hidden characters in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Baylet and Geralt can be unlocked in Chapter 10, and Arval, Rhea and Sothis can only be unlocked for Glory after the game is over.

How to unlock Baylet and Geralt in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Baylet and Geralt can be unlocked during the main plot of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, but this test is easy to miss. During the story campaign, find Baylet and Geralt in Chapter 10; it doesn’t matter which campaign/house the players have chosen. A warning message will appear telling players that their actions will affect the rest of the story. Players will only have one chance to unlock Baylet and Geralt, so save them before continuing.

During the battle, the players will meet with Baylet. When that happens, run back to headquarters. Don’t fight the Baylet, but instead continue back to the beginning of the map. There will be a new mission in which players are invited to defeat a new enemy that will appear before the arrival of the Baylet. Complete this side mission and Baylet and Geralt will join the group of players. It will be easier to fight if the players are at a high enough level; try to farm XP in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes to level up your character.

How to unlock Arval, Rhea and Sothis in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Arvala, Rhea and Sotis can be unlocked in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes only after completing the game. Additionally, Arval can only be unlocked if players have also unlocked Baylet and Geralt during the Chapter 10 side mission.

After players have completed Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, open the final game file or a new game and save file. From there, players can unlock Arval, Rhea and Sothis for Glory. Fame is a currency that can be used in the Magazine in the player’s Personal Account. This area opens through Base Camp in Chapter 4. To gain Fame, complete Basic Tasks or become a volunteer at Base Camp. All of these Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes missions are based on combat. After players have completed the game, they can spend glory in their log to unlock Arval, Rhea and Sothis, but Arval can only be unlocked if Baylet and Geralt were unlocked during the previous completed save.