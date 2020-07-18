How to uninstall Fortnite? There are many different reasons why someone wants to uninstall a game, to free up space on the computer, performance issues, or maybe they no longer feel like playing.

For the biggest battle royale title in the world , Fortnite, uninstalling is as simple as installing the game itself. The process has been simplified through the Epic Games launcher and can be achieved in a few simple steps.

The process is a little different, depending on your platform, however.

Launch the Epic Games app and navigate to the Library tab on the left.

Locate Fortnite in your library’s list of games.

In the Fortnite thumbnail , select settings and press uninstall within the window that becomes available.

In the following window, select uninstall again. It’s that simple!

PS4:

Find the Fortnite thumbnail in your game library.

Select the game and press the options button on your controller.

Choose the exclusion option from the menu and select ok.

Xbox one:

Navigate to the My Games & Apps tile on the dashboard.

Select the Fortnite thumbnail among the games in your library and press the menu button on your controller.

Select Uninstall from the menu that appears.

Nintendo Switch:

Locate Fortnite on the home screen.

Press the + button to open the game options menu.

Select manage software from the menu.

Select delete software.

Confirm in the next dialog and it will be completed.



