How to uninstall Fortnite? There are many different reasons why someone wants to uninstall a game, to free up space on the computer, performance issues, or maybe they no longer feel like playing.
For the biggest battle royale title in the world , Fortnite, uninstalling is as simple as installing the game itself. The process has been simplified through the Epic Games launcher and can be achieved in a few simple steps.
The process is a little different, depending on your platform, however.
- Launch the Epic Games app and navigate to the Library tab on the left.
- Locate Fortnite in your library’s list of games.
- In the Fortnite thumbnail , select settings and press uninstall within the window that becomes available.
- In the following window, select uninstall again. It’s that simple!
PS4:
- Find the Fortnite thumbnail in your game library.
- Select the game and press the options button on your controller.
- Choose the exclusion option from the menu and select ok.
Xbox one:
- Navigate to the My Games & Apps tile on the dashboard.
- Select the Fortnite thumbnail among the games in your library and press the menu button on your controller.
- Select Uninstall from the menu that appears.
Nintendo Switch:
- Locate Fortnite on the home screen.
- Press the + button to open the game options menu.
- Select manage software from the menu.
- Select delete software.
- Confirm in the next dialog and it will be completed.