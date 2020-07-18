How to uninstall Fortnite

By
Kaitlyn Kubrick
-
0

How to uninstall Fortnite? There are many different reasons why someone wants to uninstall a game, to free up space on the computer, performance issues, or maybe they no longer feel like playing.

For the biggest battle royale title in the world , Fortnite, uninstalling is as simple as installing the game itself. The process has been simplified through the Epic Games launcher and can be achieved in a few simple steps.

The process is a little different, depending on your platform, however.

  • Launch the Epic Games app and navigate to the Library tab on the left.
  • Locate Fortnite in your library’s list of games.
  • In the Fortnite thumbnail , select settings and press uninstall within the window that becomes available.
  • In the following window, select uninstall again. It’s that simple!

PS4:

  • Find the Fortnite thumbnail in your game library.
  • Select the game and press the options button on your controller.
  • Choose the exclusion option from the menu and select ok.

Xbox one:

  • Navigate to the My Games & Apps tile on the dashboard.
  • Select the Fortnite thumbnail among the games in your library and press the menu button on your controller.
  • Select Uninstall from the menu that appears.

Nintendo Switch:

  • Locate Fortnite on the home screen.
  • Press the + button to open the game options menu.
  • Select manage software from the menu.
  • Select delete software.
  • Confirm in the next dialog and it will be completed.
See Also  Fortnite receives update 12.30 as new items; see patch notes

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here