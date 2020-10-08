How to turn your selfies into Frida Kahlo painting

There is no better way to learn something new than playing certainly, making the process enjoyable. This is what Google Arts & Culture does, which brings us virtual exhibitions so that we can discover History, Art and what surrounds us without leaving home. And the last of them is to become a work of art. Literally.

A selfie of Frida Kahlo

From today you can use ‘Art Filter’ in the Google Arts & Culture application, to turn yourself into a work of art or try on iconic artifacts that are actually kept in museums. The service has created 5 3D-modeled Augmented Reality filters, as educational as they are entertaining, based on iconic paintings, objects and accessories from around the world.

Thanks to this you can take a selfie or a video and become a self-portrait of Van Gogh or Frida Kahlo, or the famous Young Woman with a Pearl Earring, or put on a traditional Samurai helmet or an extraordinary Ancient Egyptian necklace.

Each filter has been carefully designed so that you can examine objects in detail, in high quality and from all angles. Before testing the filter on your image, you will also be shown information about its history and context. Art Filter applies image processing based on machine learning

Artworks in Augmented Reality

As a result, the artifacts naturally and fluidly place themselves on your head or react to your facial expressions. Art Filter runs entirely on your device and your videos and photos are not stored, unless you choose to save or share them with friends. To get started, open the free Google Arts & Culture app for Android or iOS and tap on the rainbow camera icon at the bottom of the home page.



