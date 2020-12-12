How to turn your iPhone into a tricorder for DNA analysis

In 2012, Qualcomm joined the XPrize Foundation and offered a $ 10 million award to anyone who invented a device for diagnosing a disease list – just like a Star Trek tricorder. Eight years later, we still don’t have such a complete device, but it is already possible, by pairing an iPhone with a portable DNA sequencer, to create a genetics laboratory using an iOS application.

“Scientists who study pandemics walk around with suitcases full of material, laptops and other things to do this analysis in remote places. As the sequencers continued to get even smaller, there were no technologies available to allow the study of DNA on a mobile device, “says iGenomics principal developer, Facebook software engineer Aspyn Palatnick.

The app started being created when Palatnick was 14 years old, still in high school and interning at the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL), under the supervision of computer scientist Michael Schatz.

“In elementary school, I spent a lot of time making iOS apps, especially games with fun interfaces. When I started interning with Mike, he taught me about DNA sequence alignment and analysis and, at some point, he realized that we could work together, ”recalls Aspyn.

Pocket analysis

Even with the use of small DNA sequencers, the study still needs computers. With iGenomics, the researcher can share data, allowing DNA analysis in remote locations, even without internet.

“We first used iGenomics to analyze small viral genomes like the flu; then we identified which mutations in an influenza strain would show resistance to specific antivirals, ”Aspyn told the GigaScience website, adding that the app can be used to analyze strains of the coronavirus that causes covid-19.



