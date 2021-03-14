How to turn off WhatsApp without removing mobile WiFi

More than 2 billion people use it per month, which means that 1/4 of the world’s population has a WhatsApp account and uses it. It is the main messaging application, and the one who receives the most and the least receives at least tens or hundreds of messages a day. Or you can even have thousands of messages and mobile notifications ringing.

The WhatsApp that does not shut up

WhatsApp starts working as soon as you turn on your mobile, and it no longer “shuts up” until:

You turn off the mobile

Silence the mobile

You remove the WiFi and / or data / put it in airplane mode

But this does not disconnect it, it continues to work itself. When you activate the audio, notifications start to sound because the terminal has not stopped receiving messages from your contacts. And as soon as the terminal is ‘online’ again, the sound of the notification is confused by how quickly it begins to ring and enter the messages.

Is there a way to have a quiet time? Can you ‘turn off’ WhatsApp? You can, and this is how you do it:

‘Turn off’ WhatsApp

Go to ‘Settings’ on your mobile – the gear or nut icon

Find the section ‘Applications’ and enter

You will get a list with the applications that are installed in the terminal. Scroll all the way down to find the one for WhatsApp

Once you find the app, click on it and you will see its information sheet.

You will also see two options: ‘Uninstall’ and ‘Force stop’. Click on the second to force the app to stop.

In this way, WhatsApp will interrupt its service until you activate it again, and at the same time you will continue with the Internet on your mobile to use the rest of the applications. If someone sends you a message, it will come out as not received, because until you open WhatsApp on your smartphone again, the new messages will not arrive.

And yes, this trick works for both Android and iOS, and without having to install anything.