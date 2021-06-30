How To Turn Off The Autoplay Of Videos On Twitter: Goodbye, Autoplay

Twitter: History repeats itself: Open your Twitter timeline and bam! videos start playing by themselves as soon as the page loads. Or even worse, just when you’re scrolling up – down without giving you time to pause them.

Autoplay or automatic reproduction is the horror, and due to the variety of news that the social network shows us, videos with content that we do not want to see can be reproduced without us having clicked on them.

To do? ‘Kill’ autoplay. And we tell you how to do it:

If you are using Twitter on a desktop or laptop web browser

Click on “More” in the menu on the left

Look for “Settings and privacy”.

Select “Accessibility, display and languages”> “Data usage”

Click the “AutoPlay” option. This way you can deactivate the automatic reproduction of videos in your feed.

If you are using Twitter on the Android or iOS app

Open Twitter on mobile

Find and tap your profile image at the top of the screen

Select “Settings & Privacy” from the menu.

Navigate to “Data usage”

Click on “Automatic video playback”

Set the function to “Never”.