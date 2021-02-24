Chrome, one of the most popular browsers not only for PC but also for mobile devices, has been testing a new tab scrolling feature since 2019. With the feature in question, the interface between tabs that we are used to was getting different. However, with the release of this new design out of the testing phase and publicly, there were some people who liked it and did not like it.

This feature, which can be annoying for some of us, can be turned off in Chrome’s hidden settings. We explained how you can do it in our news.

How to turn off tab scrolling in Chrome?

Experimental features on both PC and Mac, as well as Android and iOS can be changed via Chrome’s hidden settings page. Users cannot see this page directly, as it can be complicated to manage hidden settings. Now let’s use this page to turn off the tab scrolling feature that came to our devices last month.

First, go to Chrome on your mobile device and paste the following address into the address bar:

chrome://flags/#enable-tab-grid-layout

When the page opens, select the feature as marked in the image below. Change the property from “Enabled” to “Disabled” in the drop down list. After doing this, you must restart the browser.

If you want to enable the feature again later, you will need to change the value from “Disabled” to “Enabled”.

Chrome tab scrolling feature may help us after getting used to it, but some of us may not be ready for this innovation. What do you guys think about this feature?