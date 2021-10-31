How to turn off last seen feature on Instagram?

You can turn off the Instagram last seen feature at any time. Here are the steps to follow to turn off Instagram last seen!

Instagram, which is a source of income for some people, where some people live their lives, and some people just use it to spend time, is among the most popular applications. It is also discussed with its new features.

While both existing and new features of Instagram are liked by some people, they are seen as unnecessary by others. However, with the “last seen” feature in WhatsApp coming to Instagram, most users’ minds “How to turn off Instagram last seen?” comes the question.

What does the Instagram last seen feature do?

The last seen feature shows the people you’ve messaged directly when you were last online and whether you’re currently active on Instagram. Instagram remembers when you last checked the app. Also, this feature is turned on by default.

However, if you do not want to show that you are online in real time, it is possible to disable this feature by following the steps we will show you.

How to turn off Instagram last seen feature on phone?

Open the Instagram app on your device and tap the profile icon in the lower right corner of the home screen.

Then tap on the three-line menu in the upper right corner.

Select “Settings” from the options that appear.

Then choose the “Privacy” option.

Select “Motion Status” from the options that appear.

Then disable the “Show Activity Status” option.

As a result of these actions, you will turn off your last seen feature.

How to turn off Instagram last seen feature from computer?

Login to your Instagram account from the browser.

account from the browser. Click on your profile photo and go to “Settings”.

Then select “ Privacy and Security ” from the options in the right corner.

” from the options in the right corner. You turn off the last seen feature by unchecking the “Show Activity Status” box under “Activity Status”.

Who sees the ‘Last Seen’ feature?

The “Last Seen” feature is not available to everyone. It is only viewed by people you follow on Instagram and send direct messages to. If you have an open account and the person you do not follow sends you a direct message, they cannot see your last active time.

If you have not updated the Instagram application, it is not possible to see this feature. However, if you are using an up-to-date application, you can see the last seen information of your friends and people you follow.