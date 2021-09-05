Many Android users have accidentally long-pressed the home button and encountered Google Assistant, and users who often experience this situation are in search of how to turn off Google Assistant. We will explain this step by step by facilitating your search.

While this feature is undoubtedly useful, it can be very annoying when it offers help at inopportune times. Fortunately, there is an easy way to get out of this situation and disable Google Assistant.

You can follow the step-by-step instructions below on how to turn off Google Assistant on your Android phone or tablet or Google Home or Nest smart speaker to prevent Assistant from bothering you.

How to Turn Off Assistant on Android Phones or Tablets?

Open the Google app on your Android phone or tablet. Tap on your profile picture at the top right as shown in the image below and select Settings from the dialog that opens.

If you are using an old Google application and you do not have a profile picture, again click on the 3-dot icon in the upper right and select the other option from the drop-down menu icon and then the Settings option.

When the settings screen opens, you will see the “Google Assistant” option in the fourth row. Click this option.

A window will open as you can see in the screenshot below. From here you need to scroll down and find the General option.

On some devices, this option may not be available depending on the update status. If this option is not available, you can skip this section and proceed to the next step.

For those who have the General Option: Just disable the button in the “Google Assistant” section, which is the first option in the window that opens.

For those without the General Option: You will see an option called “Assistant Devices” or “Devices” on the screen. Tap the Phone icon on the screen that opens and simply disable the button there.

When you disable the button, it will ask you “Turn off Google Assistant?” A dialog window will appear. Select the “Close” option from the pop-up window. This will disable the feature.

In some new model devices, this feature is built into the firmware. If you have such a device, unfortunately it will be very difficult for you to disable this feature. If you want to turn it off, you will need to root your device. We do not recommend this situation as your device will be out of warranty.

How to Turn Off Assistant on Google Home Speakers

You can’t turn off Google Assistant on a Google Home or Nest speaker, but you can mute the microphone so Google won’t listen to you. Press the microphone button on your speaker to turn it on and off.

You can find this button on the back of the Google Home and Google Nest speakers, and next to the power cord on the Google Home Mini/Google Nest Mini.