How To Turn Off Autoplay Of Videos On Facebook: Bye, Autoplay

Facebook: History repeats itself: You open the Facebook news section and bam! videos start playing by themselves as soon as the page loads. Or even worse, just when you’re scrolling up – down without giving you time to pause them.

Autoplay or automatic reproduction is the horror, and due to the variety of news that the social network shows us, videos with content that we do not want to see can be reproduced without us having clicked on them.

To do? ‘Kill’ autoplay. And we tell you how to do it:

If you are using Facebook on a desktop or laptop web browser

Click the down arrow icon at the top right of Facebook to display the menu

Select Settings & privacy and click Settings.

Click Videos in the menu on the left.

Click the drop-down menu next to Autoplay videos and select Off.

If you are using Facebook on Android

Tap the icon with the three horizontal stripes at the top right of the Facebook app

Scroll down, tap Settings & Privacy, and tap Settings.

Scroll down and tap Media & Contacts.

Tap Autoplay.

Touch to select one of the following options: With cellular data and Wi-Fi connections; Only with wifi connections; Never play videos automatically.

If you are using Facebook on iOS

Tap the icon with the three horizontal stripes at the top right of the Facebook app

Scroll down, tap Settings & Privacy, and tap Settings.

Scroll down and tap Media & Contacts and tap Videos & Photos.

Touch to select one of the following options: With mobile data and Wi-Fi connections; Only with wifi connections; Never play videos automatically.