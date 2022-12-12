How to Turn a Sharkadet Into an Armarouge in “Pokemon Scarlet”

Charkadet is a Fire—type Pokemon that can be found in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This is a new 9th generation monster that actually has exclusive evolutions depending on which game you choose. In Pokémon Scarlet, the Sharkadet evolves into an Armarouge, a fiery/psychic type with a red-yellow coloring.

The difficulty of the evolution of the Sharkadet is that it is not as simple as reaching a certain level, which is a requirement for most other Pokemon in the game. Instead, you will need to give Sharkada a certain item that can only be found in one area of the map. In fact, it’s the NPC that holds it, and they won’t give it away for free.

Here’s how to turn a Sharkadet into an Armarouge using Favorable Armor in Pokémon Scarlet. You will also find information on where to find the Bronzor fragments. Let’s get started.

How to Turn a Sharkadet into an Armarouge in Pokémon Scarlet

To develop a Sharkadet in Pokémon Scarlet, you first need to find 10 fragments of a Bronzor. You will receive 2 Fragments for defeating Bronzor and 2 for capturing them. Bronzora can be found in the area of Mount Glaseado on the map. You can check out the Bronzor habitat below:

Just fight Bronzor and either defeat them or catch them to earn Bronzor Fragments. When you have 10, you will need to head south to the city of Zapapico.

Once you get there, you need to track down the man in the pink shirt. They are located near the Zappico (East) fast travel point on the map.

Talk to this character and exchange 10 bronze fragments for favorable armor. Now you are ready to develop Charcadet. Just go into your bag and then find a Favorable Armor in the “Other” menu. Use it on the Sharkade to turn them into Armaruzha.

So, here’s how to turn a Sharkadet into an Armarouge in Pokémon Scarlet. For more help with the game, be sure to check out our guide to getting Metal Coat, an item that can be used to develop Scyther.

In other games, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League received a new trailer during The Game Awards 2022, which confirmed the release date and pays tribute to the late actor Kevin Conroy as Batman.