How to translate a text by taking a photo of it?

Translate: Thanks to technology, we have gone from having to look up words from other languages in a dictionary to doing it online, and from there simply pressing a button. Because with current smartphones, you have a translation tool in your pocket that only needs to listen or even ‘read’ the text that appears in a photo you have taken.

Translate text by taking a photo

There are hundreds of translation applications on the Internet, but in this news we are going to give you four, both for Android mobiles and also for Apple iPhones. And we start with one that some will have installed as standard:

Google translate

Capable of recognizing up to 88 languages – which are listed here – Google Translate is a good option if you need to get out of a linguistic rush. With the Translator app, you can use your phone’s camera to translate text from everything around you, be it posters or handwritten notes.