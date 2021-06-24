How To Transform The Cell Phone Into A Console?

Console: The mobile gaming market is growing more and more, which is no longer a novelty. Technological increments, such as bigger screens and better processors, ensured the possibility of taking several successful titles straight to the pocket. And there are a lot of people taking advantage of this facility.

According to the Game Brazil Survey, only 7.7% of gamers in the country did not use their cell phone for this purpose in 2020, and 72% of Brazilians played something last year. Many of the games made for smartphones look even better when viewed on a larger display, but screen sharing isn’t always easy.

Everyone has gone through that climate of having to use different cables and adapters to be able to connect the cell phone to the television; or even using dongles, which depends on good connectivity. As she doesn’t always show up, the games can present some delay, hindering the gameplay.

Some companies, thinking about the complete player experience, are looking for solutions to make mobile screen sharing the best possible, ensuring an experience without interruptions and without the need for so many cables.

Motorola’s proposal, for example, is Ready For: a simple technology that turns any screen into an extension of a smartphone, with just an HDMI input. Simplicity is precisely in independence. See why.

What is Ready For?

Requiring only a multimedia base (or dock) and an HDMI/USB-C cable, Ready For is more than just a content mirroring platform, as it provides an unprecedented user experience. Motorola’s novelty is designed to offer Moto G100 5G and Motorola edge+ 5G compatibility with most TVs on the market, including those that are not smart.

With Ready For, you can run any apps on your phone on larger screens, without the need for a smart TV screen. Plus, thanks to HDMI/USB-C cable technology, you can charge your smartphone while enjoying Ready For functionality.

Among its features, the one that stands out the most is customization. That’s because Motorola’s multimedia base features adjustable arms and a magnetic docking system, as well as a mobile connector. This way, your smartphone can be horizontally or vertically according to your choice.

Ready For comes already on cell phones, so just connect the HDMI/USB-C cable between it and your television and, in an instant, you can enjoy the full power of the platform. In addition, Ready For connects peripherals via Bluetooth, that is, its controls, transforming the cell phone into a real PC.

In short, with a single technology, you can, without loss of quality, enjoy your mobile game matches on displays much larger than the mobile screen.

This platform, together with 5G, guarantees a smooth operation, without wires and without lags. Advantages that bring the public an unprecedented immersion, whether in games, movies or even in relation to productivity.