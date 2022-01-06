How To Transfer Your Data, Trophies, Games And Games From PS4 to PS5?

PS5: There are several ways to look at all your save data from PS4 to PS5. We tell you step by step how to proceed so that you do not lose your games and games If you have finally managed to get one of the few units of the recent stock for PS5, we will tell you how you can migrate from your old console to the new one so as not to lose anything in the process. Specifically, they can be transferred from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5: games and applications, saved games and game data. There are several ways to transfer data from PS4 to PS5 and we explain them below step by step:

Connect the PS4 and PS5 to the same WiFi network or via LAN cable

Use an external storage drive from PS4 to PS5

Cloud storage and download service for PS Plus

Transfer data from PS4 to PS5 over the same network:

For this option, it will be necessary to have the two consoles physically in the same place, connected simultaneously to the same WiFi network, being able to use two screens or only one with 2 HDMI ports available. With this method to migrate from PS4 to PS5, multimedia files are not transferred. To transfer the photos and videos, you have to use a USB stick or external hard drive.

The steps to follow to pass the data between consoles via WiFi or Ethernet network are:

Login to both consoles with the same user

Connect both consoles to the same home WiFi network or via LAN cable

Connect both consoles to different HDMI ports on the TV (or with 2 screens)

Enter the “System” menu of PS5

Press: “Data transfer” and “Continue”

Start search mode and the PS4 will be detected

Press the PS4 power button within the screen time limit

Wait while the data transfer is being prepared

Press “Select all” or specify one by one by checking the boxes

Wait for the data transfer system to finish

The PS4 will restart and also the PS5, with all the transfer data

Transfer data from PS4 to PS5 with USB device:

This option requires a 3.0 external storage drive and may need to be formatted before it can be used for the first time. In this case, the steps are as follows:

Connect the storage drive 3.0 to the USB port of the PS4

Enter the Settings / Devices / USB storage devices menu

Select the external hard drive or external pendrive detected

Return to Settings / Storage / System Storage

All the data of installed games and applications will appear

Mark “Select all” or select one by one the ones you want to pass

Press the button: “Options” and choose: “Move to extended storage”

Turn on the PS5 and plug the USB device into the port on the back

Go to: Settings / Storage / Storage expanded / Items you can move

Select all and confirm to move to console storage