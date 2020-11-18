How to transfer photos from an iPhone to a new one

Have you bought an iPhone 12? Well, so you can spend everything you have on your old iPhone without losing anything.

You have bought the new iPhone 12, it has arrived at your home, you take it out of the box with extreme care, and now you think “uuuufff, do I have to put the address book by hand? And how do I pass the photos, and the WhatsApp chats? ”. Well, you can do it all at once and in three different ways no less:

Using Quick Start

With Quick Launch, you can quickly set up a new iOS device using the information from your current device. Afterwards, you can restore the rest of the data and content to the new device from your iCloud backup.

If you are setting up a new iPhone with your current iPhone and both devices are running iOS 12.4 or later, Quick Start offers the option to use iPhone migration. This feature allows you to transfer all data wirelessly from your current iPhone to the new one. Quick Start occupies both devices. So look for a time when you know you won’t have to use your current device.

How to use Quick Start

Turn on the new device and place it near the current device. The current device will display the Quick Start screen, where you will see the option to use your Apple ID to configure the new device. Make sure it’s the Apple ID you want to use, then tap Continue. If you don’t see the option to continue on your current device, make sure Bluetooth connectivity is turned on. Wait for an animation to appear on the new device. Hold the current device over the new device, then center the animation in the viewer. Wait for the “Finish on new [device]” message to appear. If you can’t use the current device’s camera, tap Manually authenticate, and then follow the onscreen steps. When prompted, enter the current device code on the new device. Follow the instructions to set up Face ID or Touch ID on the new device. Enter your Apple ID password on the new device when prompted. If you have more than one device, you may need to enter the respective codes as well. The new device offers the option of restoring apps, data, and settings from your most recent iCloud backup, or first update the current device copy and then restore. When you select a backup, you can choose whether you want to transfer some settings regarding location, privacy, Apple Pay, and Siri. If you want to update the backup of the device, make sure that the Wi-Fi connection is activated on the device.

If you have an Apple Watch and are setting up a new iPhone, you will be asked if you want to transfer the data and settings from the Apple Watch as well.

Transfer data directly from one iPhone to another

If your current and new iPhone are running iOS 12.4 or later, you can use the iPhone migration feature to directly transfer data from your old device to your new one. You can do it wirelessly or by connecting both devices. Use the wired method if your wireless network is slow or congested.

To migrate your data wirelessly, place your old iPhone near your new one while doing the steps below. Make sure both devices are plugged in.

To migrate data using a wired connection, you will need the Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter and a Lightning to USB cable. Connect the Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter to your existing iPhone; Then connect the Lightning to USB cable to the new iPhone and the other end to the adapter. Connect the Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter to power through its Lightning port and follow the steps below.



