How to Transactions with Which Cryptocurrencies in PayPal

PayPal Holdings Inc announced that it will participate in the cryptocurrency market as we just reported, allowing customers to use Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies using their online wallets. With this announcement, which created excitement in the entire crypto money market, many questions came up: Which cryptocurrencies will the platform support?

According to the news made by Reuters, it was announced that PayPal will support Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash in the first place. PayPal, securing the first conditional cryptocurrency license from the New York State Financial Services Department, will partner with Paxos Trust Company to deliver the service.

How will it be used?

PayPal users will shop using cryptocurrencies as they wish from the merchants in the system. Cryptocurrencies, as is known, tend to be volatile, which makes them attractive to speculators. But it’s less appealing to business owners and shoppers. In some cases, transactions can be slower and more costly than other major payment systems.

The company said that cryptocurrency payments in PayPal will be made using fiat currencies such as US dollars, meaning that traders will not receive payments in cryptocurrencies. This will help prevent damages arising from fluctuations.



