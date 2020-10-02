How to Track DeFi Data as a Whole?

In this guide, we will provide you with answers to questions such as What is DeFi Pulse ?, What is Dappradar ?, How to use DeFi Pulse and Dappradar.

With Bitcoin (BTC), decentralized finance (DeFi), one of the most popular cases of recent times, has become widely followed, both on platforms and tokens. For DeFi, we can even call it a spark that set the crypto money market in motion this year. So, if we want to be informed about this issue and to monitor data in an up-to-date manner, which channels should we examine?

The cryptocurrency community follows 2 channels in order to track DeFi data. These; DeFi Pulse and Dappradar. Before explaining what these platforms do and how they work, come together briefly “What is DeFi?”, “What is DeFi for?” Let’s examine these issues.

What is DeFi? What Does DeFi Do?

DeFi, decentralized, decentralized finance, which is an area of ​​great interest in crypto currencies; Refers to financial services that do not need intermediaries like a bank, but instead use online blockchain technology, smart contracts that offer automated, enforceable deals.

DeFi stands for “decentralized finance” and refers to the ecosystem of financial applications developed on blockchain systems. DeFi can be defined as the movement that encourages the use of decentralized networks and open source software to create multiple types of financial services and products. The idea is to develop and operate financial DApps on a transparent and insecure framework, such as unauthorized blockchains and other peer-to-peer (P2P) protocols.

Currently, the three biggest functions of DeFi are:

Creating monetary banking services (e.g. issuing stablecoins)

Providing lending and borrowing platforms

Enabling advanced financial instruments such as DEX, tokenization platforms, derivatives and prediction markets

There are several types of DeFi services within these three domains. Several other examples of products and use cases include financing protocols, software development tools, index creation, subscription payment protocols, and data analysis applications. DeFi dApps can also be used for KYC, AML and other identity management services.

What is DeFi Pulse? What is the Purpose of DeFi Pulse?

