How to track 2020 New Year’s Eve online bells?

When the Pandemic began in the West, the confinement, and everything that it has brought with it, the only thing that many / as wished was “that this damn year ends at once”. The desire to close 2020, turn the page and look with renewed hope to 2021 will finally be made tonight. And although there is still a long way to go before we regain that old normality of just 10 months ago, we are on the move for it.

Today is New Year’s Eve, and at midnight we will pass into the new year after the tradition of eating the 12 grapes -or 12 candies, or 12 lacasitos, or 12 M&M, that each one chooses what they want. But, what if you don’t have a TV on hand to watch them live?

Follow the chimes online

The most prominent place where the twelve grapes are taken in Spain is the Puerta del Sol in Madrid, where the well-known Casa de Correos clock is located and from where almost all Spanish televisions usually broadcast the retransmission of the chimes of the New Year . But if for whatever reason you don’t have a TV at hand, you can use your laptop and this website, Teledirecto, which basically consists of a compendium of direct accesses to the streaming players of the different channels.

You can see the live signal of La 1, RTVE, Antena 3, Cuatro, Telecinco, La Sexta, etc., click on its live signal and, if you have a problem with the broadcast, click on the link and open the player of the chain’s website on its own page.

Follow the chimes on your mobile

There is another way to follow the 2020 Chimes: through mobile and the apps that make this possible:

New Year 2020 chimes

With this simple but effective app, you can follow the chimes without the need for television directly on your mobile. You just have to download the app and turn it on a few minutes before the New Year, at 11:58 p.m. for example, and wait with the screen on. The best thing is that the application will give you very clear instructions when it is the chime, the rooms and when to eat the grapes. And you can even activate notifications to remember to turn on the app a day before and a quarter of an hour before.

Players of the Chains

RTVE, Telecinco, etc., you can always use the exclusive applications that each chain, channel or group has and see the signal live from your mobile.



