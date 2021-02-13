How to test the new Firefox design!

Firefox is one of the Internet browsers preferred by users. Compete with others of great caliber that you surely know, such as Chrome or Microsoft Edge. To deal with these giants not only needs better features, it also requires aesthetic changes to attract users. And the fox browser is at that point where they are changing the look, so you want to be among the first to try the new design of Firefox we tell you how to do it.

How to use the new Firefox design

The most noticeable changes within a software only those that are seen. Sometimes even the smallest one has a great impact on the user, who in the end are the ones who use these programs every day. In the case of browsers, it shows a lot, from the size and shape of the tabs, through the distribution of options or even the buttons that make up the workspace.

As we told you at the beginning, Firefox is changing its design and that may upset many. That is why we offer you the opportunity to test the new Firefox design now to get used to it and take less time to familiarize yourself with the changes that will be implemented soon. The first thing you need is to install the trial version of Firefox, which we leave you in the previous link. That said, you just have to follow the following steps:

In a new tab type about: config in the address box

Click “Accept risk and continue.”

Search for “browser.proton.enable”

Click on the arrow icon to activate the settings.

Restart Firefox to apply the changes

Now you will have before you the new version of the fox browser to use immediately.

When will the new Firefox design arrive

Now that you know how to have the new Firefox design, you have no excuse to start using it before anyone else. We only have two things to tell you: the first is that as you can see you have to install the test version of the browser, so it is in the testing phase and you can see some other bug or last minute changes. The other thing you should know is that the final version comes out next May, so you have enough time to get used to the tool or use the one you already have.