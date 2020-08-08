How to test the 117 new emojis before anyone else

The emojis are present in all the chat rooms that you have in your mobile apps. They are the resource par excellence to send an expression to the recipients of how you feel or what a message has caused you through a response.

Luckily, the ingenuity of the users makes it possible for the list to continue to grow every year and this year we will have 117 new emojis. What happens is that these will arrive with the departure of the latest operating systems, although today we tell you that there is a possibility to use the new emojis before anyone else.

Android beta unlocks new emojis

We have been pending for months the latest Google movements with the arrival of Android 11. The new operating system has functions that are still unknown to users, something that further fuels the desire to have it in your hands as long as your smartphone is compatible. But these get bigger when you know that you can already try the new emojis this year with it.

A few days ago we told you about the list of those who will arrive this year and as always we find the most diverse. 117 are many and you can find from ninjas, smiling faces with tears, hugs, and parents giving the bottle to their children and all of them are available in the latest version of Android.

But beware, we do not mean that it will arrive in Android 11, which will do so when it is stable back in the fall. What we want to say is that, as you can read in the headline, you can have these emojis before anyone else if you have version 3 of the Android 11 beta. So you can read it in 9to5Google, where they claim that this is possible.

How to get access to the Android 11 beta

It’s been a month since the arrival of the second Android downloadable beta. However, there is always a but and they are the terminals compatible with this new software. And is that the only devices compatible with this are the Google Pixel from version 2 onwards. So all users with a Mountain View phone have early access to this year’s emojis.

Yes, is it worth it? The truth is that they are still updates that sooner or later will reach all users and if you meet the above requirements it may not compensate you to risk the integrity of the terminal for it. And it is that it is a test version, which implies that you will not have all the new functions but some may not work.



