How to take the Tik Tok Test for Childhood Trauma and share your results

The latest quiz in TikTok is the Childhood Trauma Test, which, as the name suggests, will tell you how bad your childhood was. Quite often, various quizzes and tests become popular on TikTok when users come to the platform to share their results. These tests are not a function of TikTok and are hosted on third-party websites. It is not known why this or that test becomes popular, but as soon as it happens, the creators do not want to miss the trend.

A striking example of this is the quiz on human emotions, which is still being distributed on TikTok. The viral quiz is hosted on a Russian quiz platform and requires users to answer 10 questions to tell them which human emotion corresponds to their personality. Depending on the answers to the questions, users may get different results, including emotions such as “joy”, “anger” and “sadness”, etc.

Related: Wavy Filter: How to Get an Instagram Viral Filter on TikTok

The Childhood Trauma test is hosted on the BetterMe website, a mental health platform that provides users with a meditation and yoga plan based on their responses. The subscription plan seems the same regardless of the results, so don’t expect anything personalized. Predictably, TikTok users don’t seem to be interested in the meditation plan and mostly take the test to share their results rather than subscribe to BetterMe itself. The Child injury test can be accessed by clicking on this link, and it is claimed that it takes only one minute to complete.

How to pass a child injury test

On the first page of the test, you need to answer the question “What do you experience most often” and offers four possible answers: “Guilt”, “Rejection”, “Distrust” or “Other”. After choosing an option, you will need to answer 18 more questions, ranging from the nature of your childhood memories to the current stress level. Each question has several possible answers, but you can choose only one answer. After the test is completed, the website takes a few seconds to process the results. It will then ask you to enter an email address to get a copy of the results. This step is mandatory, although in fact the website has not sent anything by email.

After entering the email address, BetterMe also shows the test results on its website. You get a personal resume that includes “points” for various injuries, including rejection, betrayal, abandonment and injustice. He then recommends a 28-day injury plan, which is a paid subscription. The “Plan” claims to be a magic potion that can fix everything from relationship problems to anxiety and even a failed career. At the end of the test, there is a “Get my Plan” button that redirects users to the subscription page. However, if the goal is only to share the test on TikTok, just take a screenshot of the results page and post it in the video to get views and save money.