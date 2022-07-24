How to take Macro Photos on your Phone Nothing (1)

Like any other smartphone, Nothing Phone (1) supports several camera modes, one of which is macro mode. The phone (1) was the first smartphone released by the London-based company Nothing, which is headed by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei. Although the smartphone is not available in the US, it is available in many other countries, including the UK, Canada and India.

Undoubtedly, the Phone (1) is a fresh look at the dull design of Android smartphones. While companies like Xiaomi have experimented with transparent design in the past, the phone (1) stands out at a time when companies like Samsung and Apple continue to use the same old design for their smartphones. The deal seems to have paid off: Nothing has received more than 200,000 pre—orders for the phone (1) – an impressive number for the company’s first phone.

To take macro photos on Nothing Phone (1), open the camera app and click “More” on the camera settings panel. The smartphone will show four different options — Time-Lapse, Pano, Macro and Expert. Click “Macro” and move the phone closer to the object. Now tap the subject to lock the focus and adjust the exposure using the slider. After setting the frame, press the shutter button at the bottom of the screen to take a macro shot. As with all other camera modes, users have three options for lighting the scene while shooting a macro image: smart flash, flashlight light and glyph light.

Another way to take macro shots on an empty phone (1)

A macro image with an ultra-wide-angle camera (on the left) compared to a conventional one. Macro mode (right)

Additionally, Nothing Phone (1) users can tap the “0.6x” icon above the shutter button to switch to the ultra-wide sensor and place the camera closer to the subject. Since the sensor has an autofocus function, the ultra-wide-angle lens automatically focuses on the subject. The captured images look almost the same as in the special macro mode. The photo above shows the results of both side by side. The image on the left was shot in ultra—wide angle mode, and the image on the right was shot in macro mode. Apart from the slightly lower exposure in the image on the right, there doesn’t seem to be any other differences. The size of both images is also the same.

While the Nothing Phone Camera (1) suggests users to hold the phone at a distance of 4 cm from the object for best results, users will get an idea of the ideal distance by trying to focus on the object. In macro mode, users can take pictures of small objects such as flowers, water droplets, insects, tiny figures, etc. By default, in macro mode, images are shot with a resolution of 12 MP (with an aspect ratio of 4:3). In addition, users can click on the arrow at the top and enable high-resolution mode, in which macro photography is performed with a resolution of 50 MP on the Nothing (1) phone.