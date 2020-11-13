How to take advantage of the Back Tap of iOS 14

If you have a next-generation iPhone, surely you already have iOS 14 running inside. We continue to tell you how it works and what are the characteristics that you should know about the operating system and today it’s the Back Tap. This may sound strange to you now, but when we tell you what it is and how it works, it will surely catch your attention and you start trying them. Keep reading find out.

Get more out of the back of your iPhone

Many manufacturers have used the rear of the terminal as one more operating space. We do not discredit the rear cameras far from it, but it is true that there are terminals that house the fingerprint reader in the back. The site is very comfortable for this function, but those of Cupertino have been reluctant to this type of initiative. So much so that they have dispensed with the fingerprint reader for facial recognition.

But during all this time Apple has worked on a way to provide an extra extra functionality to this part, but before getting down to work you must take into account one detail: This function is available in iOS 14, but it is possible that not available on your smartphone. The reason is the iPhone model, as it is only available from iPhone 8.

Once you have this in mind, we will tell you everything you need to know about the Back Tap of iOS 14. To find this feature you must enter the Settings section, in the Accessibility section and click on the Touch option. Here you will find among the last options the Back Touch, the one that few know exists.

One of the things you should know is that this function has three options depending on the gesture. Come on, if you touch one, two or three times you will have the possibility to activate one or another function. Just touching with the index finger is enough and that way you will have a large button on the back. This is at your disposal.

Be careful with the cover

Here we find a small stumbling block, and that is that the case that protects the back of your phone can interfere with the Back Taps you make on your iPhone with iOS 14. In this situation you will have to consider the possibility of buying a lighter and thinner than protect something less, although that is not a problem if you are a careful person.



