How to Take a Screenshot by Touching the Back of iPhone?

At the WWDC conference held in September 2020, Apple announced iOS 14, the latest version of iOS, the operating system of iPhone phones. However, not all iOS 14 features were mentioned on the stage at the conference. One of these features not mentioned is the Touch Back feature, which allows you to do a task you specify by tapping the back of the phone twice or 3 times in a row.

How to use Touch Back feature on iPhone?

Step # 1: Turn on your phone and go to the Settings app.

Unlock your phone and tap the Settings app where you can edit everything on the phone.

Step # 2: Enter the Accessibility section and tap the Touch tab.

Once in the Settings app, scroll down and enter the Accessibility section. Here you can adjust the font size of your phone, Face ID settings, and the functions of the buttons on the side. You scroll down the screen and enter the Touch option.

Step # 3: Enter ‘Touch Back’ at the bottom.

While in the touch window, scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap the Touch Back option that comes to iPhone 8 and above with iOS 14. Here you will see two options, Double Tap and Triple Tap.

Step # 4: Enter the Double Tap option and select the Screenshot option and you’re done.

Tap the Double Tap option at the top of these two options and assign the task you want to set to double tap. Of course, since the subject of our content is to take a screenshot, tap the ‘Screenshot’ option and you’re done. You can now take a screenshot by tapping the back of your phone twice.



