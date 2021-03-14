How to sync Edge tabs from your PC to your mobile

All you need to access the Internet is a browser. A simple application that gives you the key to access all kinds of online content. Using them is very simple, so much so that it is easy to get lost or even end up with multiple tabs open. And this is where we want to emphasize, because you can use a browser on your PC and bring all the content to your smartphone. If you want to know how to do it, we will tell you how to get all the Edge tabs to your mobile.

Why use this Edge feature

There are users who need constant control of everything they visit on the Internet. Each session is different, but there are things that are always worth having on hand or that you do not want to forget about. Hence the importance of functions such as tab synchronization that some browsers include, such as Microsoft Edge. But the best thing is that you can not only take your session to another PC, but also to your mobile in a matter of seconds.

How to sync Edge tabs

Once you have your computer and your smartphone at hand, you need one more thing to start syncing the Edge tabs on your mobile. This consists of having a version of Edge on your mobile, which is available on both iOS and Android. So before starting, what you have to do is proceed to download the app and then continue with the following steps:

Sign in with your Microsoft account in both versions of the browser

Select the option to sync in Edge for mobile

go back to your computer and select the three points

Choose the sync function

Select tabs and history

Go back to the mobile and click on the three points at the bottom

Click on Synchronize

Now you will have all the access to the websites that you have visited just now, without losing any detail. But the most important thing is that it can do this same function in reverse, that is, from mobile to PC. That way you can “jump” the version without having to remember the pages you have seen or copying the links on a Word page.