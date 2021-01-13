How to switch from WhatsApp to Telegram

2021 does not start in the best way for WhatsApp, since after updating its conditions of use, it is seeing how many users would be looking for an alternative to stop using the famous messaging application. The truth is that the company itself has already come to its defense by clarifying the controversial decision to share certain data with Facebook, but despite its efforts, there are already many users who are switching to other applications.

In this case, Signal and Telegram are the most benefited at this time. Specifically, Telegram announced today that it has exceeded 500 million active users. In addition, through a message that he has distributed to all the users of the application, he refers that in just the last 72 hours, more than 25 million users have decided to join Telegram.

If you are thinking of joining Telegram as well, we will show you below how you can switch from WhatsApp. First of all, it is important to know that it is an app that cares a lot about the privacy of users, it is not necessary to show our phone number and it is highly customizable.

Having said that, the next thing is to install the app on our mobile phone, something that we can do completely for free from the following links for iOS and Android devices. With Telegram installed correctly and having granted the necessary permissions for its correct operation, we are ready to start using it.

Contacts

Contacts is undoubtedly one of the most important aspects, however, it is something we should not worry about. In this case, like WhatsApp, Telegram also syncs with the contacts in the phonebook of our mobile phone, so we will not have to do anything.

In this way, all the contacts that have Telegram will already be available in the messaging app as soon as you open it for the first time. Of course, those who do not have the app on their mobile will have to have it so that we can communicate with them. In this case, here are the steps to follow to invite your family and friends to use Telegram.

Messages

Considering that both applications are in competition, there is no official way to transfer WhatsApp chats or conversations to Telegram. Now, we can find some unofficial tools that promise to help us with this task if it is something essential. Perhaps the easiest thing is to keep WhatsApp installed on our mobile in case we want to recover a conversation or send a copy of all the messages to our email, for example.

Important features of Telegram

In addition to those mentioned above, it is important to know that Telegram offers multi-device and multi-platform support, so it allows us to log in on several devices and respond to our messages from one or the other without distinction.

Another interesting option is that it allows us to hide the phone number, in this way we will prevent other people who are not among your contacts from seeing it if they belong to the same group. It also has a multitude of stickers and a lot of customization options for our chats.