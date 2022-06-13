How to swim with an Apple Iwatch and get the best results

The Apple Watch is one of the most popular smartwatches available worldwide. The latest models of devices are equipped with an elegant display, a powerful chipset and a robust design. In addition, the smartwatch provides relatively accurate readings of health-related indicators, such as heart rate, calories burned, blood oxygen levels, and more. Consequently, most users like to wear their Apple Watch in training, including activities in the water, such as swimming. But there are a few things that users should keep in mind to get the best results from their Apple Watch while swimming.

Before taking the Apple Watch to the pool, users should know the degree of water resistance of their device. For example, the Apple Watch Series 2 and models released later have a water resistance rating of 50 meters. So users can take these Apple Watch models for a swim. However, it is important to know that even the latest models are not designed for active water sports. In addition, although the water resistance of the Apple Watch reaches its peak when the device is new, it becomes weaker over time.

On an Apple Watch Series 2 or newer, users must open the Workout app and scroll to find “Swimming in the Pool” or “Swimming in Open Water” depending on what they want to do. After that, users can click on the three-dot icon to set a time/distance/calorie goal or start a workout that starts after a three-second countdown. For best results, users who swim in the pool should enter the length of the pool, which will help the Apple Watch accurately measure circles and other indicators. To further optimize their session, users must select the indicator they want to display on the watch face, since the Apple Watch is locked to prevent accidental touching of water droplets. In addition, users should make sure that the watch sits securely on the wrist.

Pour the water out of the Apple Watch when you’re done with simming

If users take a break while swimming, they must simultaneously hold the digital crown and the side button to pause the workout. Then, to resume work, users must click the same buttons again. After users finish swimming, they have to wipe the screen of the smartwatch and turn the digital crown completely to unlock the screen and release water that could get into the speaker vent (the device makes a sound when it throws out water). This is an important step, as any residual water in the watch can damage the internal components, which will lead to inaccurate readings or serious damage to the smartwatch. Then they have to swipe right and click the “End” button.

After users finish their workout, the Apple Watch will show them summary information about their session, including total time, distance traveled, calories actively burned, average heart rate and number of laps. Users can even check the strokes they used while swimming and their average pace through the Apple Fitness app. In addition, Apple mentions on the official support page that Pool Swim automatically tracks user splits and auto-sets, whereas Open Water Swim training only tracks splits. These metrics help the user get the best results as they can focus on their weaknesses and strengthen them by tracking them with the Apple Watch.