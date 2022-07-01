How to Summon Zombies in Fortune’s Keep in Warzone Pacific Season 4

The fourth season of Call of Duty: Warzone came out with a new Fortune’s Keep map, which depicts a hidden zombie that can be summoned. Fortune’s Keep is a sprawling island that serves as one of two maps that will change regularly in the Resurgence game mode. Fortune’s Keep is in no way related to zombies, but adding zombies does add a twist to the new environment. If players manage to summon zombies, they may even get some useful rewards.

Warzone players can expect to play Fortune’s Keep Solo, Duets, Trios and Fours until July 21, when Renaissance Island and Fortune’s Keep will change daily. Until then, players can also jump to the Rebirth Island map in quad bikes, although additions such as black market contracts make Fortune’s Keep a desirable choice. Players have the next few weeks to use the zombie Easter egg in Fortune’s Keep to their heart’s content.

Players who want to summon zombies in the Fortress of Fortune should get to the Cemetery point of interest as soon as possible. Since other Warzone players may also want to summon zombies, it is important to arrive at the Cemetery quickly to have more time for the summoning process. When players arrive at the Cemetery, they must find three candles hidden around the Cemetery. The location of the candles is chosen randomly, and they can be hidden near the ground, on shelves or inside buildings around the cemetery. This can be a lengthy process, so it is useful to have a reliable weapon, such as the NZ-41.

Summon Zombies From The Cemetery In The Fortress Of Fortune In Warzone Pacific Season 4

After players light all three candles around the cemetery, a recording of creepy laughter will be started. This means that the next step of the call process is ready to start. Now the players have to get to the tombstone, in front of which there are yellow flowers. Next to this tombstone is a smaller tombstone where players can pay homage to a fallen soldier. This causes zombies to rise from the grave and start wandering around, as Call of Duty zombies usually do.

Once players spawn a zombie, they will be able to choose what to do with it next. The obvious choice would be to kill the zombie and get its loot, which often includes a self-healing kit and good loot such as UGM-8 LMG. Players can also let the zombie roam freely around the map or get his attention and direct him to other players. Whatever the players decide to do with zombies, this is a bold addition to the already eventful Fortune’s Keep rebirth map.