How to subscribe to Snapchat+ (and start a free trial)

The Snapchat+ subscription service offers a number of exclusive features for Snapchat users, and it can be easily subscribed to from the app. Launched at the end of June, Snapchat+ costs $3.99 per month and offers the ability to change the app icon, see who reviewed the story, pin a friend to the top of the chat history as a “best friend”, view the location history of friends. for the last 24 hours, among other things. At first, the service is only available in a few countries, but the company says it plans to expand it to other markets in the future.

Initially, Snapchat debuted as an ephemeral messaging app in 2011, and then reinvented itself as a full-fledged social media platform with a huge number of fans among young users. The company hopes that with the new subscription service, it will be able to monetize its ardent fans among its user base. It would also help the company diversify its revenue source, which is currently almost entirely dependent on advertising. While Snapchat also has a nascent hardware business that includes Spactacles smart glasses and Pixy drone, for the most part they make a negligible contribution to the company’s bottom line.

Related: How to Use Shazam on Snapchat

To subscribe to Snapchat+, go to the profile page in the app and tap the Snapchat+ banner at the top. Now just select the subscription option to start the seven-day free trial. This will give users the opportunity to try out the service and see if the proposed features are worth the monthly costs. After the trial period ends, users will be charged $3.99 per month to continue using Snapchat+. Users can also cancel their subscription at any time.

Is the Snapchat+ card not displayed on the profile page?

For users who don’t see the Snapchat+ card on their profile page, first close the other banner cards. If it still doesn’t display, update the app to the latest version from the Play Store or App Store and try again. The subscription is available on both Android and iOS, and the method described above works on both platforms.

Snapchat is one of the largest social networks in the world with more than 332 million active users, and the vast majority of them are likely to be happy with the free version of the app. However, those who decide to subscribe to Snapchat+ will not only get access to exclusive premium features that will never appear in the free version, but will also receive priority support and other benefits that may make it a useful option for some experienced users. .