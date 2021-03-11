How to stream Xbox games on Android and iOS

Microsoft has a cloud gaming service called xCloud, which is currently undergoing testing in Brazil, but Xbox console users can now stream their games for free to Android and iOS. This is possible thanks to the remote play feature, available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X.

The tool practically turns the console into a private xCloud server. Using the cell phone and a Bluetooth control, the user can play their games remotely on the smartphone screen.

Requirements to play remotely with Xbox

To use Xbox remote gameplay, it is necessary to fulfill some basic requirements, including having an in-line console. Below, you can see everything you need to be able to use the streaming function on your phone:

Xbox One console, Xbox Series X or Series S;

Control with support for Bluetooth connection;

Android phone or tablet with version 6.0 or iOS 10 or higher, with Bluetooth version 4.0+;

Mobile internet or Wi-Fi connection with 10 Mbps, preferably 5 GHz;

Xbox app, available Play Store and App Store;

A Microsoft account with an Xbox profile.

Remote gameplay works with the vast majority of controls that have Bluetooth, including DualShock 4 and DualSense, from PlayStation 5, in addition to generic scoring devices. Microsoft’s most modern consoles also feature joysticks optimized for wireless use.