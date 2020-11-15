How to stop Alexa from repeating commands

Today one of the most widespread AI digital assistants among users, Amazon’s goal with its Alexa is for customers to find that interacting with it is as natural as interacting with another human being. To this end, in September they announced the conversation turns naturally, or the conversation with Alexa without repeating the keyword to call her. But there are more ‘tricks’ that Alexa knows about.

Alexa Brief Mode

When you ask Alexa to do something, like play a song or turn on the lights, Alexa will say something like “OK, turn on the lights.” This is to help you determine why Alexa did something if she didn’t do what you asked her to do.

However, if you don’t want the assistant to repeat what you just said, you can change that setting so that it only plays a short sound instead of a voice response. A simple sound to indicate that it has understood the voice command you just gave. How is this mode activated? As follows:

Open the Alexa app

Click on the More icon (the three horizontal stripes) and select Settings.

Select Voice responses.

Activate or deactivate Short Answer mode.



