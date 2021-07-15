How To Stay Secure And Anonymous While Surfing The www

Is it really possible to stay anonymous while surfing the www? Well, despite stating that the internet was built on anonymity, it is not possible to stay completely private and anonymous when surfing the web. There have been heated debates on how companies like Amazon, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft lap up your personal data and it is not just limited to government spying. The targeted ads and ID thefts are common as you explore the world online.

Well, there is nothing wrong with wanting to stay anonymous, and everyone is entitled to their privacy. So, how does one remain totally anonymous while going online and without being tracked? It seems that it is really difficult to stay truly anonymous online.

However, all is not lost, and there are some tips and tricks that can certainly help you stay anonymous when surfing.

Secure webmail with extensions – Consider installing Mailvelope and other extensions such as SecureGmail that encrypt and decrypt emails sent through Gmail or Yahoo Mail.

Private browsing mode- Go incognito by installing a private browsing mode of the most popular browsers such as Internet Explorer, Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome, and Safari.

Black trackers- Most websites use invisible trackers to gather data on the browsing habits of the users. Use Ghostery to reveal these trackers and block those that you are not comfortable about.

Virtual Private Networks (VPNs)- VPN is perhaps the most effective way to protect your privacy online, and thus, one simple way out is to invest in the best VPN service for anonymity. Most of the VPNs are affordable and require a small monthly subscription.

Proxy Server – A proxy server is a great way to maintain your online anonymity as it will mask your IP address on its own. All your online activity cannot be accessed as the proxy can be based in a different country or continent.

Destroy the cookies – As the cookies allow websites to remember your digital footsteps, and some of them can be very intrusive, it makes sense to destroy those cookies and wipe them out of your system on a regular basis to safeguard your privacy.

Security-focused operating systems – Security-focused operating systems focus on anonymity, privacy, and security. There are security-focused email services, smartphone services, and web browser services.

Avoid JavaScript – As JavaScript is used widely, it can provide detailed information about you and your system. Now you can improve your browsing experience by disabling JavaScript completely from your system to protect your identity.

Anti-tracking software- Use a specialised anti-tracking software to protect your online identity. The software identifies and exposes trackers by providing them with fake data to mask your activity and will hide your digital fingerprint.

While you can certainly enhance your anonymity online, you cannot remain 100% anonymous online. Still, make good use of the above-listed tips to upgrade your anonymity and keep your private information somewhat safe from unauthorized access. You will have to destroy all the technology around you and live in a cave for complete anonymity in the digital world.