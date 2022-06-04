How to start mining in your time at Sandrock

Before mining becomes available in My Time at Sandrock, players will need to create and deliver a crane to the Eufaula warehouse. There are several places for mining, but for the first time players will get access to this activity after completing some basic quests for Rocky. To start mining, you can get a chain of Crane Commission jobs by visiting a Commercial Guild after obtaining an official builder’s license.

The first mission in the Crane Commission quest line is “First Day at Work”, and it is part of the main story. Inside the Merchant Guild, Rocky and Ian are arguing about a crane. At the end of the cut scene, players will receive a Crane Lift scheme, after which the next mission will automatically begin. To create a crane lift, several different materials and workstations are required.

It is recommended that players have the processor and furnace created in My Time at Sandrock before attempting to build a crane. The materials needed to make a crane lift are eight bricks, five wooden sticks, six thick ropes, four bearings and five copper sticks. Rocky needs to build one crane lift to complete the mission and gain access to the mine under the Eufaula scrap yard. Once the mission is completed, players will be able to start mining with a pickaxe.

Mining in the abandoned ruins of Eufaula Rescue during my stay at Sandrock

To get started, players can use a crane to get to the abandoned ruins of Eufaula Salvage. The level selection screen will indicate which crafting materials can be mined. Minerals such as copper and tin can be found in abundance throughout the mine. In addition, with the help of a scanner, players can find rare equipment and hidden doors. Before entering the mine, players are encouraged to increase the size of their inventory in My Time at Sandrock to be able to collect more materials.

Mining can be done at any time after the crane is built, but once it is delivered to Rocky, “Mining time!” the side quest will start automatically. Unlike other missions in the Crane Commission quest line, “Mining Time!” must be completed within five days. There are no consequences for failing the mission after five days, but players will miss out on a few rewards if they ignore the quest. To complete the “Mining Time!” Side quest, 10 copper ingots need to be delivered to Rocky.

Completing a side quest will reward players with 50 XP, 60 goals and +5 to their relationship with Rocky. “Loot Time!” is worth doing just for the sake of a goal that players can use to upgrade their home in My Time at Sandrock. Along with completing a side quest, players can visit the abandoned ruins of Eufaula Salvage at any time to get a lot of crafting materials that they will need.