How to speed up WhatsApp and improve performance

Whatsapp has slowed down, messages are not transmitted? Here are some simple tips to speed up WhatsApp and fix other performance issues

WhatsApp, which is the most popular instant messaging application, has 1.5 billion users worldwide and more than 200 million in India. But these numbers do not necessarily make WhatsApp free from all the problems that users face from time to time. But WhatsApp is not always responsible for all the trouble.

Some of the problems need a simple solution by the users themselves. In case you are having trouble sending / receiving messages or your WhatsApp is slow or inconsistent, here are some basic but effective troubleshooting tips to help you get rid of those issues:

Check your internet connectivity

If you can’t connect to WhatsApp for any reason, first of all, make sure your internet is working fine. All you can do is put your phone in airplane mode for a while and then turn it off. Also, turn off your Wi-Fi / data for a while and turn it on again to see if you can send / receive messages. Alternatively, you can restart your phone and see if the problem persists.

Clear WhatsApp cache and data

If your WhatsApp is acting strange lately, all you can do is go to your phone’s settings and clear your WhatsApp cache and data. Deleting WhatsApp data can also result in deletion of your conversations, photos and videos. Therefore, you must first make a backup of your WhatsApp data. Go to WhatsApp> Settings> Chats> Backup. Once you are done backing up your WhatsApp data, go to Phone Settings> App Settings> Installed Apps> WhatsApp> Clear Cache / Data.

Keep your WhatsApp updated

One of the reasons why WhatsApp may be inconsistent or buggy is that it doesn’t update the app on a regular basis. It is essential to keep your WhatsApp updated, and for a reason. Each update brings some new improvements and bug fixes. So if you continue to use the older version of the app, those fixes will likely be lost, leading to slowdown or inconsistencies in performance. Go to Google Play Store> Settings> Automatically update apps. Choose your preference accordingly. Also, check if you have signed up for the WhatsApp Beta trial program. Go back to a public WhatsApp launch.

Make sure you have enough memory

We often experience WhatsApp slowing down on devices with insufficient storage and free RAM, which sometimes makes the experience slow. The reason is that WhatsApp consumes specific hardware resources, such as users’ phone RAM and storage, to function properly.

Here at Somagnews we inform you that in case your storage is full, courtesy of the “Good morning” photos, your WhatsApp will slow down while you view / download the new images you receive. Similarly, your phone’s RAM is consumed by certain applications and processes that often run in the background. So, if your phone cannot allocate enough RAM to WhatsApp due to excessive background processes consuming available main memory, your WhatsApp is likely to have problems. So close the applications that you may not be using at the moment to free us some memory.



